StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.