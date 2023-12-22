StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.01.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.