StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

