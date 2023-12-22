StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE:COE opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.