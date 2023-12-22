StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %
NVIV stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
