StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

NVIV stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

