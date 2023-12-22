StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.2 %
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
