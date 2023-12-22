StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 2.2 %

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

