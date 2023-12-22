StockNews.com Upgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $538.14.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $589.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.59 and a 200 day moving average of $509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $591.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.