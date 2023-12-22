StockNews.com Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 35.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.