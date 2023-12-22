StockNews.com Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $95.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Logitech International by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

