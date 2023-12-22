Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 453 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $823.85 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.