Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $3,798,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 36.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.72. 57,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,518. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.31.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

