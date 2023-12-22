SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $226.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

