SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.52. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

