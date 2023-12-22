SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $653,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,785 shares during the period.

IRWD opened at $11.10 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

