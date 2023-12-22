SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

