SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.9 %

Terex stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

