SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

