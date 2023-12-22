SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AGCO by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AGCO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.99. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

