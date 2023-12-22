SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply
In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $88.97.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
