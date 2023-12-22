SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MD opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $792.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.