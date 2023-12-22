SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pathward Financial worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 213.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 114.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.