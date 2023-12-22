Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.