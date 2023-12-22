Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on HST. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.