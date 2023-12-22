Summit Global Investments Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.00 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day moving average is $279.84.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.