Summit Global Investments Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.