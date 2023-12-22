Summit Global Investments Has $9.58 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.