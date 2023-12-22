Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,238 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

