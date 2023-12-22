Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

