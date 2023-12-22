Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

