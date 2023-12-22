Summit Global Investments Sells 2,199 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HSBC were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after acquiring an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

