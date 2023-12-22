Summit Global Investments Sells 90,096 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,096 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.07 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.