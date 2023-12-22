Summit Global Investments Sells 9,957 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.