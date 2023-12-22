Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires 14,829 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $108.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

