Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ICE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

