Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 48,087 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after buying an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

