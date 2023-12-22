Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

