Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 376,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 237,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

