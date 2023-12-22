Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of AMAT opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

