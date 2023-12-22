Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $127.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.