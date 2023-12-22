Sunflower Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

