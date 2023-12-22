SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.01. SunOpta shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 30,173 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $629.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in SunOpta by 932.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SunOpta by 89.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 308.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

