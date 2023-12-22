SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of SPWR opened at $4.48 on Monday. SunPower has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $784.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

