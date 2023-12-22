Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYF. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.