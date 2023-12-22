Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Justin Milne Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Justin Milne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$41,500.00 ($27,852.35).
Tabcorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.
About Tabcorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tabcorp
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.