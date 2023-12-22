Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.59 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

