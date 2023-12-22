Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.59 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
