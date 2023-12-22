Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 4%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.59. 295,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,400,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

