The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Cut by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

