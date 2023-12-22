The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

