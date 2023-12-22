The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $637,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

