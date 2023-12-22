The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.41.

FITB stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

