The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Sells $600,739.66 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
