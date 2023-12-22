The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Sells $600,739.66 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

